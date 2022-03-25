Ilkay Gundogan Gives Green Light for Erling Haaland Move to Manchester City And Makes Major Pep Guardiola Claim
While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that Manchester City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
Though the Premier League champions are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, reports from Germany over the past week have suggested that the 21-year-old forward is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium imminently.
It was reported this week that City have readied a contract that will see the Norway international join the Premier League's highest earners after previous reports suggesting he could even surpass the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo in wages.
Though the striker is yet to make a final decision on his future ahead of an expected departure from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan has heaped praised on the young forward and had admitted Haaland would fit in well at the Etihad Stadium.
"It’s a long time ago that we played with a classical striker. I think he (Haaland) is a player with big qualities who fits into every team," the 31-year-old said in a press conference ahead of Germany's friendly meeting with Israel on Saturday evening, as quoted by Patrick Berger of SPORT1.
While Manchester City have clear plan for the Norway international, Haaland's camp are carrying out extensive due diligence on the striker's next step ahead of what is undoubtedly a huge impending decision for the Borussia Dortmund superstar's career.
Gundogan added: "I think Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola would work at Manchester City. Haaland has the quality for every top-team," as quoted by Christian Falk of BILD.
Haaland's camp have reportedly commissioned data analysis to explore what the best route would be for the youngster in the immediate future, with the former Red Bull Salzburg man holding the belief that his next move will play a key role in his ambitions of being the best player in the world.
Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom reportedly believe that City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
It emerged last week that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the weeks to follow.
However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl recently rubbished such claims by stating that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future despite reports in recent weeks.
