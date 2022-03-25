Ilkay Gundogan Gives Green Light for Erling Haaland Move to Manchester City And Makes Major Pep Guardiola Claim

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has given his seal of approval for Erling Haaland to join Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium, claiming that the Borussia Dortmund superstar has the quality to play for every top side in world football.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that Manchester City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Though the Premier League champions are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, reports from Germany over the past week have suggested that the 21-year-old forward is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium imminently.

It was reported this week that City have readied a contract that will see the Norway international join the Premier League's highest earners after previous reports suggesting he could even surpass the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo in wages.

Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom reportedly believe that City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

It emerged last week that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the weeks to follow.

However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl recently rubbished such claims by stating that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future despite reports in recent weeks.

