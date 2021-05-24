Ilkay Gundogan Heaps Praise on Two Man City Midfielders For Role During Season, Ahead of Champions League Clash With Chelsea

Ilkay Gundogan spoke highly of Manchester City's youngest and oldest squad members on Monday afternoon, as the Germany international spoke ahead of the club's first ever Champions League Final on Saturday night.

Phil Foden and Fernandino have both been pivotal to Manchester City's success this campaign, with the former having made 49 appearances and having scored in each of the Blues' last two matches.

The 20 year-old has become a key part of Manchester City's devastating attack, and Ilkay Gundogan says that the youngster, who is expected to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championships, is "doing incredibly well."

Praising his teammate in Monday's Champions League Final pre-match press conference, the German international said, "Phil has became one of our main players, he's doing incredibly well, he's improved so many details of his game."

"Mainly taking right decisions at crucial times. It's impressive at such a young age. I wouldn't recommend him changing anything from the last few games."

Ilkay Gundogan who has scored 17 goals for Manchester City this season went on to say that Phil Foden is "a game-changer for us and can be on Saturday."

Club captain Fernandinho's role within the squad has also been highlighted recently, as the Manchester City midfielder said that he "can't express how important he is to us as a group. He's immense, obviously didn't get as much game time as others this season but he exactly know his role and responsibilities and what he has to say in the right times."

"This is what a leader is. A leader doesn't always score the goals or plays the minutes. It's someone who's not scared to say the truth in the bad moments. He has empathy inside himself to understand his personal role. Even if that's not from a sporting perspective not easy, he handled it this season."

Ilkay Gundogan went on the say Fernandinho is "a big part of our success this season. If you want a lot of characters, you want players like Fernandinho. He has the right mindset and is so important for us, I can't describe it."

