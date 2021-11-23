Ilkay Gundogan Identifies Two Man City Rising Stars Who Have a "Bright Future"

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan has been heaping praise on two of the club's most promising rising stars, after their recent performances for the first-team setup.

To the delight of the Manchester City hierarchy, three academy graduates featured in the club's Premier League victory against Everton at the weekend.

Cole Palmer started the game and did not look out of place in such a star-studded line-up. His link-up play in the false nine role was fantastic, and he created numerous big chances in the game.

His selection wasn't without merit, however.

Palmer has shown since the beginning of the season that he is ready for the step up to regular first-team football and Pep Guardiola has rewarded him for his patience and obvious footballing ability.

James McAtee is slightly younger than his academy teammate Cole Palmer, and as such is just behind in his development - particularly with the Manchester City first team squad.

The 19-year-old was handed his Premier League debut in the second half against Everton - replacing Cole Palmer - and he showed glimpses of the natural ability that has seen him tear apart the Premier League 2.

Speaking to the press ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, Ilkay Gundogan was asked for his opinions on the various youngsters coming through from the academy and how he feels they have progressed.

"They'll get more important," the midfielder admitted.

"Cole [Palmer] already played games, James [McAtee] is starting too. Phil [Foden's] the best example. When they have patience and hunger to get better and adapt, they have a bright future."

Phil Foden is the most famous example of being patient under Pep Guardiola's tutelage. The PFA Young Footballer of the Year waited for his opportunities and is now reaping the rewards.

Many Manchester City fans are convinced that Foden will be urging the likes of Cole Palmer and James McAtee to do exactly the same and follow in his glistening footsteps up to the first-team .

