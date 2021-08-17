Ilkay Gundogan Injury Latest As Man City Understand Extent of Shoulder Injury Sustained vs Tottenham

Manchester City understand that Ilkay Gundogan's shoulder injury sustained against Tottenham on Sunday is 'not too serious', however further assessments will be made this week.

The Germany international failed to complete the full 90 minutes in Sunday afternoon's 1-0 defeat to Spurs on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, after a collision late in the game left him injury-stricken on the sidelines.

It is understood that the problem concerns his shoulder, and many Manchester City fans have been left concerned as to the extent of the injury and how many games he could miss - with Phil Foden still on the injury table.

As we edge closer to Pep Guardiola's first home game of the season, a fresh update on Ilkay Gundogan's fitness has emerged courtesy of BBC Radio Manchester.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola fitness update on Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Man City boss' honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

As per the information of Mike Minay, Ilkay Gundogan will undergo 'further assessment' this week on the shoulder injury that he sustained towards the back end of last weekend's Premier League clash in North London.

Fortunately for Manchester City fans, Mike Minay goes on to reveal that Gundogan's problem is 'not too serious' and is not expected to keep him out of action for several weeks - despite first concerns.

While the report may be good news, there is still a strong possibility that club doctors will not want to take any risks with their star midfielder in the upcoming Premier League fixture against Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Manchester City continue to monitor the progress of Kevin de Bruyne this week too, as the Belgian looks to build up fitness following his ankle injury sustained at the European Championships earlier this summer.

Phil Foden also remains on the treatment table, with the young England international looking towards a return against Leicester City on September 11th - after the first international break of the new season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra