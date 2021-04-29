Ilkay Gundogan injury update following Idrissa Gueye horror tackle in Champions League

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has provided fans with a much-needed update on his fitness, after the German midfielder was on the receiving end of a reckless challenge from PSG's Idrissa Gueye on Wednesday night.

The former Everton midfielder received a straight red card in the closing moments of his Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat to Pep Guardiola's side, after a high and dangerous challenge on the shin of Ilkay Gundogan.

Although the Germany international saw out the remainder of the game without any further knocks to the affected area, the player was moving extremely gingerly, and many Manchester City supporters were wondering if any significant damage had been cause via the earlier challenge.

However, writing on social media immediately after the 2-1 victory in the French capital, Ilkay Gundogan provided supporters with an update on his fitness - putting many, if not all, of the concerns to bed.

Gundogan said, "I'm fine. All good. Thanks for all your messages" in response to a fan asking the 30 year-old about his fitness status.

This will come as great news to fans of Manchester City and Gundogan's coach Pep Guardiola, who will need the in-form midfielder to be at his very best for some of the biggest games in the club's history coming up on the horizon.

After Wednesday night's victory in Paris, Manchester City now turn their attentions to a lunchtime kick-off against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League - with the weekend having the potential to be the crowning moment for the league leaders.

Should Manchester City win against Roy Hodgson's men, and Liverpool secure victory against Manchester United later on in the weekend, then Pep Guardiola will win his third Premier League title in just four seasons.

