Ilkay Gundogan Is In Germany's World Cup Squad

The Qatar World Cup is around the corner with the last game week for the major European Leagues being this upcoming weekend as the Premier League Champions take on Brentford in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Plenty of the national teams are releasing their final 26-man squads in preparation for one of the most controversial World Cups of all time due to it being in the middle of the club football calendar.

Germany announced their squad on the same day as England and former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has picked Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan is going to Qatar

Gundogan, who has been linked with a move away from City, is set to be an important member of the Germany side during their campaign after the midfielder featured in every single one of their Nations League games even scoring against England.

The 32-year-old has got 62 caps for his country scoring 16 goals and he will be hoping that he can get his first World Cup goal in the group stages as Germany take on Spain, Costa Rica and Japan in group E.

So far this season Gundogan has played 19 games in all competitions and has two goals and assists to his name.

The former Borussia Dortmund man was the hero for City on the last day of last season as his goal made sure the Premier League title stayed in Manchester so he will be hoping he can perform similar heroics for his country in Qatar.

