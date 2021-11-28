Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Ilkay Gundogan Names His Favourite Premier League Strike Partnership

    Ilkay Gundogan has named Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min as one of his favourite Premier League strike partnerships.
    What makes a great strike partnership? On paper, the best combinations are often the highest scorers. 

    However, the increasing importance of pressing from the front has swayed the narrative of that question from the likes of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, to Sadio Mané and Mohammed Salah.

    As a striker, it is now equally important that you work hard for the team on top of your goalscoring duties. This was evident in Manchester City's win against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. 

    The Blues' front three were tracking back in numbers to deal with the Parisian's obvious attacking threat, whilst the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi were leaving their side rather short at the back.

    Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of next week's round of fixtures on the streaming platform, Ilkay Gundogan was asked to name his favourite Premier League strike partnership of all time.

    "I think Harry Kane and Heung Min Son last season were incredible, especially the amount of assists and goals they have created together and for each other as well," the German admitted.

    Facing Tottenham Hotspur, especially at White Hart Lane, is an all too familiar story for Pep Guardiola's side.

    In three trips to North London, they've failed to score a single goal, with one half of that lethal partnership - Son Heung-Min - running riot on multiple occasions.

    Manchester City are also familiar with the quality Harry Kane brings. The less said about the Blues' summer pursuit of the England forward the better, however. 

