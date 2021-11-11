Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ilkay Gundogan Nets in Germany Win, Cole Palmer Grabs Assist in England U21 Victory - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day One

    Three games, four players. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day two of the third international break of the season.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions bounced back from successive defeats to West Ham and Crystal Palace with crucial wins over Club Brugge and Manchester United in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

    A majority of Manchester City stars are away on international duty, with key ties with Everton and PSG looming for the Sky Blues as soon as club football returns next weekend.

    Ilkay Gundogan bagged the opener for Germany from the penalty spot in the first-half, and he was substituted after 64 minutes of action, as Hansi Flick's side sealed an impressive 9-0 win over Liechenstein.

    Rodri and Aymeric Laporte played the full 90 minutes for Spain in their 1-0 win over Greece, whilst Cole Palmer set up the opener in England U21's 3-1 win over Czech Republic U21.

    Here's everything that happened across Thursday from an individual statistics perspective: 

    Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein

    In action: Ilkay Gundogan

    Match Statistics: Ilkay Gundogan

    • 64 Minutes
    • 1 Goal
    • 79 Touches
    • 51 Accurate Passes
    • 85% Passing Accuracy
    • 4 Ground Duels Won
    • 1 Successful Dribble
    • 2 Accurate Long Balls
    • 3 Big Chances Missed
    • 3 Tackles
    • 4 Shots on Target

    Important Notes:

    • Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Germany from the penalty spot.
    • He was taken off after 64 minutes.

    Greece 0-1 Spain

    In action: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri

    Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte

    • 90 Minutes Played
    • 111 Touches
    • 94 Passes
    • 93% Passing Accuracy
    • 2 Ground Duels Won
    • 2 Aerial Duels Won
    • 11 Accurate Long Balls
    • 1 Clearance
    • 2 Tackles
    • 2 Interceptions
    • 1 Shot Blocked

    Important Notes:

    • Aymeric Laporte partnered Inigo Martinez at the heart of defence for Luis Enrique's side.
    • The centre-half played the full 90 minutes for La Roja.

    Match Statistics: Rodri

    • 90 Minutes Played
    • 105 Touches
    • 85 Passes
    • 92% Passing Accuracy
    • 4 Ground Duels Won
    • 1 Aerial Duel Won
    • 1 Successful Dribble
    • 1 Key Pass
    • 2 Accurate Long Balls
    • 3 Tackles
    • 1 Interception
    • 1 Shot Blocked

    Important Notes:

    • Rodri controlled the tempo of play for Spain where a first-half strike from Pablo Sarabia sealed the points for the visitors.
    • He played the full 90 minutes.

    England U21 3-1 Czech Republic U21

    In action: Cole Palmer

    Match Statistics: Cole Palmer

    • 73 Minutes Played
    • 1 Assist
    • 44 Touches
    • 20 Passes
    • 80% Passing Accuracy
    • 2 Ground Duels Won
    • 1 Successful Dribble
    • 2 Key Passes
    • 1 Accurate Long Ball
    • 1 Accurate Cross
    • 1 Shot on Target
    • 2 Shots Blocked

    Important Notes:

    • Cole Palmer set up Anthony Gordon for the opener, as the Everton man gave the young Lions the lead on the night.
    • The Manchester City academy star came off injured after 73 minutes of action, with Angel Gomes replacing the 19-year-old.

