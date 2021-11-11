Ilkay Gundogan Nets in Germany Win, Cole Palmer Grabs Assist in England U21 Victory - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day One

Three games, four players. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day two of the third international break of the season.

The Premier League champions bounced back from successive defeats to West Ham and Crystal Palace with crucial wins over Club Brugge and Manchester United in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

A majority of Manchester City stars are away on international duty, with key ties with Everton and PSG looming for the Sky Blues as soon as club football returns next weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan bagged the opener for Germany from the penalty spot in the first-half, and he was substituted after 64 minutes of action, as Hansi Flick's side sealed an impressive 9-0 win over Liechenstein.

Rodri and Aymeric Laporte played the full 90 minutes for Spain in their 1-0 win over Greece, whilst Cole Palmer set up the opener in England U21's 3-1 win over Czech Republic U21.

Here's everything that happened across Thursday from an individual statistics perspective:

Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein

In action: Ilkay Gundogan

Match Statistics: Ilkay Gundogan

64 Minutes

1 Goal

79 Touches

51 Accurate Passes

85% Passing Accuracy

4 Ground Duels Won

1 Successful Dribble

2 Accurate Long Balls

3 Big Chances Missed

3 Tackles

4 Shots on Target

Important Notes:

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Germany from the penalty spot.

He was taken off after 64 minutes.

Greece 0-1 Spain

In action: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri

Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte

90 Minutes Played

111 Touches

94 Passes

93% Passing Accuracy

2 Ground Duels Won

2 Aerial Duels Won

11 Accurate Long Balls

1 Clearance

2 Tackles

2 Interceptions

1 Shot Blocked

Important Notes:

Aymeric Laporte partnered Inigo Martinez at the heart of defence for Luis Enrique's side.

The centre-half played the full 90 minutes for La Roja.

Match Statistics: Rodri

90 Minutes Played

105 Touches

85 Passes

92% Passing Accuracy

4 Ground Duels Won

1 Aerial Duel Won

1 Successful Dribble

1 Key Pass

2 Accurate Long Balls

3 Tackles

1 Interception

1 Shot Blocked

Important Notes:

Rodri controlled the tempo of play for Spain where a first-half strike from Pablo Sarabia sealed the points for the visitors.

He played the full 90 minutes.

England U21 3-1 Czech Republic U21

In action: Cole Palmer

Match Statistics: Cole Palmer

73 Minutes Played

1 Assist

44 Touches

20 Passes

80% Passing Accuracy

2 Ground Duels Won

1 Successful Dribble

2 Key Passes

1 Accurate Long Ball

1 Accurate Cross

1 Shot on Target

2 Shots Blocked

Important Notes:

Cole Palmer set up Anthony Gordon for the opener, as the Everton man gave the young Lions the lead on the night.

The Manchester City academy star came off injured after 73 minutes of action, with Angel Gomes replacing the 19-year-old.

