Ilkay Gundogan Outlines How 'Special' Manchester City Can Truly Become 'The Best Team in the World'

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that while his side are 'special' and happy with their style of play, winning the Champions League is key to being considered the best team in world football.

Since Pep Guardiola's arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Manchester City have established themselves as one of the best sides in the history of football - with a plethora of domestic success to their name under the Catalan boss.

The Blues, who took a major step towards booking a place in the Champions League semi-final for the second year running with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, face Liverpool in a potential title-deciding clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

IMAGO / NurPhoto However, City's recurring shortcomings in Europe over the years have often left question marks on their status as one of the best sides in the history of the game and whether the current Premier League leaders can truly be considered an all-time great - having failed to bring home the Champions League. IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking to Turkish broadcaster Tivibu Spor this week, Ilkay Gundogan said: "Maybe we (Manchester City) need a Champions League trophy to be the best team in the world," as translated and relayed by ManCity Türkiye. "We're very happy with the football we play. We think we're playing a very high quality and level. IMAGO / PA Images "We have an incredible coach, very talented football players. I believe we're a very special team."

Gundogan, who made the switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester in 2016, was Pep Guardiola's first signing at the Etihad Stadium after he replaced Manuel Pellegrini as Manchester City manager.

While often not being the first-choice pick in midfield for the five-time Premier League champions under Guardiola, the Germany international has played a key role in City's rise as a dominant force in English football over the years.

The 31-year-old, who captained his side to a crucial Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek, has registered eight goals and six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for City this season.

While it can be argued that a club need to have conquered Europe to be named in the same bracket as the greatest sides in history, City have all the tools at hand to finally go all the way in the Champions League this season after suffering a crushing defeat in the final against Chelsea last year.

