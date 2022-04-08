Skip to main content

Ilkay Gundogan Outlines How 'Special' Manchester City Can Truly Become 'The Best Team in the World'

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that while his side are 'special' and happy with their style of play, winning the Champions League is key to being considered the best team in world football.

Since Pep Guardiola's arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Manchester City have established themselves as one of the best sides in the history of football - with a plethora of domestic success to their name under the Catalan boss.

The Blues, who took a major step towards booking a place in the Champions League semi-final for the second year running with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, face Liverpool in a potential title-deciding clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Gundo vs Atletico 1

However, City's recurring shortcomings in Europe over the years have often left question marks on their status as one of the best sides in the history of the game and whether the current Premier League leaders can truly be considered an all-time great - having failed to bring home the Champions League.

Gundo goal vs Burnley Away

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster Tivibu Spor this week, Ilkay Gundogan said: "Maybe we (Manchester City) need a Champions League trophy to be the best team in the world," as translated and relayed by ManCity Türkiye.

"We're very happy with the football we play. We think we're playing a very high quality and level.

Gundogan Cover Away Kit

"We have an incredible coach, very talented football players. I believe we're a very special team."

Gundogan, who made the switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester in 2016, was Pep Guardiola's first signing at the Etihad Stadium after he replaced Manuel Pellegrini as Manchester City manager.

While often not being the first-choice pick in midfield for the five-time Premier League champions under Guardiola, the Germany international has played a key role in City's rise as a dominant force in English football over the years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 31-year-old, who captained his side to a crucial Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek, has registered eight goals and six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for City this season.

While it can be argued that a club need to have conquered Europe to be named in the same bracket as the greatest sides in history, City have all the tools at hand to finally go all the way in the Champions League this season after suffering a crushing defeat in the final against Chelsea last year.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010475004h
News

"They Think He Could Continue" - Journalist Provides Major Update on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Future

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
Khaldoon : Ferran Cover
News

Manchester City Source Labels New Der Spiegel Allegations as Continuation of "Orchestrated Campaign" in Strong Response

By Freddie Pye9 hours ago
imago1011001839h
News

Ilkay Gundogan Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Insight into Pep Guardiola Talks Prior to Manchester City Transfer in 2016

By Srinivas Sadhanand10 hours ago
imago1011017830h
News

Agent of Pep Guardiola Comments on Rumours Linking Manchester City Manager With Brazil National Team Job

By Freddie Pye12 hours ago
imago1006608945h
News

"His Commitment to the Club is 100%" - Ilkay Gundogan Discusses Manchester City Star Phil Foden Amid Contract Talks

By Freddie Pye13 hours ago
imago1010475964h
News

Manchester City Set to Miss Out on Eight-Figure Cash Influx Due to Buy-Option in Player's Contract

By Adam Booker15 hours ago
Pep vs Burnley Away
News

Brazil Open Talks With Pep Guardiola's Representative Over Possible Appointment Following 2022 Qatar World Cup

By Srinivas Sadhanand16 hours ago
imago1007062292h
News

"That's The Truth" - Pep Guardiola Admits Liverpool and Manchester City Have Changed the Premier League in the Last Five Years

By Srinivas Sadhanand17 hours ago