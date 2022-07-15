Skip to main content

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones Will Miss Manchester City’s Pre-Season Tour in the USA

Manchester City will be without Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones for the American part of their pre-season preparations, according to Sportsmail. 

The trio will instead stay with the Under23 squad closer to home in Europe to finish preparations before the FA Community Shield which is being held at the King Power Stadium on 30th June against Liverpool. 

Gundo vs Leipzig Away

There is no confirmation over the reasons why the three players are not travelling and it remains to be seen if those details will be available at a later date. 

City aren't the only club to have seen its summer preparations impacted by absent players.

Phil Foden
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Premier League champions face Club America on Wednesday 20th July in Texas before heading to Green Bay where they take on Bayern Munich on Saturday 23rd July. 

When approached by The Athletic, club officials did not comment. 

The German International was of course crucial to City winning the Premier League last season, scoring twice on the final day against Aston Villa.

England internationals Foden and Stones are both key members of the first team squad with all three players missing out on what could be vital information going into the first game of the season against West Ham United on Sunday 7th August 2022. 

You can watch the games live via ManCity.com's subscription service, City+.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Says Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Is Discussing Personal Terms With Arsenal

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Bukayo Saka of England has a shot during the UEFA Nations League match between England and Hungary
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Prepare for Bukayo Saka Bids from Manchester City After Sale of Raheem Sterling

By Matt Skinner3 hours ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Closing In On £35million Transfer For Manchester City Full-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Foden vs Wolves Away 1
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Phil Foden Is Next In Line To Receive Contract Extension

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
imago0041861988h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Retaining Nathan Ake May Open Up Funds To Replace Raheem Sterling

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Has Not Hinted At Wanting To Leave Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Mahrez
News

Official: Algeria Star Riyad Mahrez Signs Two Year Contract Extension With Manchester City

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Riyad Mahrez
News

Report: Manchester City Star Riyad Mahrez Close To Contract Extension In 'Next 48 Hours'

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago