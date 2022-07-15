Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones Will Miss Manchester City’s Pre-Season Tour in the USA

Manchester City will be without Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones for the American part of their pre-season preparations, according to Sportsmail.

The trio will instead stay with the Under23 squad closer to home in Europe to finish preparations before the FA Community Shield which is being held at the King Power Stadium on 30th June against Liverpool.

IMAGO / PA Images

There is no confirmation over the reasons why the three players are not travelling and it remains to be seen if those details will be available at a later date.

City aren't the only club to have seen its summer preparations impacted by absent players.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Premier League champions face Club America on Wednesday 20th July in Texas before heading to Green Bay where they take on Bayern Munich on Saturday 23rd July.

When approached by The Athletic, club officials did not comment.

The German International was of course crucial to City winning the Premier League last season, scoring twice on the final day against Aston Villa.

England internationals Foden and Stones are both key members of the first team squad with all three players missing out on what could be vital information going into the first game of the season against West Ham United on Sunday 7th August 2022.

You can watch the games live via ManCity.com's subscription service, City+.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: