Ilkay Gundogan provides an emotional review of Man City's victory over Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have finally broken their quarter-final duck and find themselves heading into a Champions League semi-final for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan felt his side more than deserved the victory in Germany.

The 30 year-old said, "It means a lot, this club, this team deserves it. We are grateful for being in a great competition. Reaching the semi-final for the first time with this team. Obviously, we are very happy about it!”

"Today was once again about showing character, we didn't play well the first 15 minutes, we struggled, weren't brave enough, were a bit scared to lose something, that was quite obvious," he continued.

The midfielder feels his side reacted well to going behind.

After conceding we got better into the game, more possession, keep the ball, create some good chances. Our target at half time was to come back and score the first goal in the second half and get the game back into our hands", he admitted.

Ilkay Gundogan never stopped running at the heart of the midfield for 90 minutes at the Signal Iduna Park, where he once called home before signing for Manchester City in 2016.

The Germany international expressed just how difficult it is to stay alive in this competition.

"We know how tough this competition is every year. The opponents are so difficult to play, this Borussia Dortmund team has a lot of quality."

He continued, "On a good day they can beat everyone, on the first half it looked like [they would]. It's about staying in the game, attitude, personality, especially in that stage of the competition. We proved ourselves that we are ready to fight into the semi finals."

The win over the Bundesliga side has set up a final four clash against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, while Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the second semi-final of the Champions League.

