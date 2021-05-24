Ilkay Gundogan Provides Major Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said 'he's alright' following an injury scare ahead of the club's Champions League final against Chelsea this weekend.

The German limped off in last Tuesday's Premier League clash with Brighton, following a collision in the first half with midfielder, Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Gundogan was subsequently only able to make the bench in Manchester City's final game of the season on Sunday afternoon against Everton, but has since provided fans with an update on his fitness.

"I'm alright, I was cautious at Brighton," Gundogan said.

"After the knock on the knee, I felt the muscles so didn't want to pull anything. I didn't miss any training session so I'm feeling good."

This will certainly be a major relief for Blues fans.

The star midfielder has enjoyed a magnificent season so far, topping Manchester City's Premier League goalscoring charts with 13.

In the absence of Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne in huge parts of the campaign due to injury, Germany international Gundogan has really stepped up, in more areas than one.

With Gundogan now confirming his fitness status ahead of the weekend, it is expected that he will start when Manchester City take on Chelsea in their first ever Champions League final on Saturday evening.

