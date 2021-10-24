    • October 24, 2021
    Ilkay Gundogan Provides Update on Fitness Following Recent Injury Struggles

    Ilkay Gundogan has been discussing his return to fitness after scoring the opening goal in a 4-1 against Brighton on Saturday.
    Since scoring the first goal in a 5-0 rout of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City season hasn't really got going.

    The German suffered a groin strain in a 0-0 draw with Southampton and only just returned to action on Saturday's 2-0 win against Burnley. 

    Gundogan marked his return to the starting XI by scoring the opening goal of the night against Brighton. Capitalising on a goalkeeping error, the midfielder was on hand to tap home.

    Speaking to Manchester City after the game, the 31-year-old has been discussing his return to fitness and how nice it was to get straight back on the scoresheet upon his return.

    "Obviously being out for a few weeks, also in the early stages of the season, is never really good," Gundogan admitted.

    "But I tried to keep my feeling high, and try to maintain as good as possible during that time, try to work hard, and today was a very good step for me.

    "Getting 40, 45 minutes midweek in the Champions League was good, and then the start today even better. That's how it works, when you come from an injury, come back step by step."

    Gundogan will be now looking to slowly build back his match sharpness ahead of a vital run of fixtures in three competitions. 

    The German was a vital player in Manchester City's 2020/21 title-winning season, proving himself to be a reliable goalscorer and a valuable member of the starting XI.

