Ilkay Gundogan Provides Update on Manchester City Future Amid Ongoing Contract Uncertainty

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has offered an update on his future at the Etihad Stadium, amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contractual situation.

Unlike some of Manchester City’s stars that have been heralded by fans and pundits alike for their superb performances this term, Ilkay Gundogan’s stellar campaign has gone extremely under the radar.

While the German international has not been in the same goalscoring form as last season, the midfield maestro’s absence is felt every time Pep Guardiola excludes him from the starting XI.

At 31 years of age and with less than 18 months remaining on his current contract, Gundogan has lifted the lid on his future at the Etihad Stadium, which has been a hot topic of conversation among several Manchester City fans this season.

Ilkay Gundogan in FA Cup action vs Peterborough

Ilkay Gundogan in Premier League action vs Norwich

I am very happy here (Manchester City), I love the club and feel extremely comfortable. That's why I can imagine staying beyond 2023. I still have over a year on contract and am relaxed”, he revealed to popular German outlet BILD.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was voted as the club’s vice-captain by the players before the start of the 2021/22 season, and due to Fernandinho’s waning influence on the pitch this term, it is Manchester City’s number eight who has worn the armband on most occasions this campaign.

In addition, a report by Sam Lee of the Athletic had also claimed that Gundogan in particular has been seen offering advice to academy graduate James McAtee during training sessions this season - which points to his integral presence as a leader within the dressing room.

Ilkay Gundogan and Manchester City teammate, James McAtee

Ilkay Gundogan standing over a corner at Peterborough with Riyad Mahrez

With Ilkay Gundogan’s influence being ingrained on this Manchester City side both on and off the pitch, it would be a sight for sore eyes to see such a key member of the squad commit his future at the club.

