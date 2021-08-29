Ilkay Gundogan Reflects On Man City's Form Ahead Of The International Break

Ilkay Gundogan has been reflecting on Manchester City's early season form heading into the first international break of the season.

Two wins and a defeat means Manchester City head into the first international break of the season with six points out of a possible nine.

The Blues have bounced back well from an opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with back-to-back 5-0 victories at the Etihad Stadium. Saturday's demolition of Arsenal being the most recent one.

Speaking after the game, the scorer of Manchester City's opening goal, Ilkay Gundogan was discussing the timing of the international break, with his side in such great form.

"I think it's always what you make out of it," the German began, "It's coming for all teams at the right time, at the same time. So, we can't complain."

With the lack of a recognised striker, the likes of Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus have made a point in showing the City fans that they're still in very capable hands - with a string of impressive performances.

Gundogan is hoping these high-flying forwards can return from their national sides injury-free and raring to go in all four competitions.

"We knew it before. We know what we know now, so we'll just take it as it comes. And once we are all back hopefully without any injuries from the international break, we'll try to go again in the Premier League and the Cup and the CL."

"We'll try to be the best version of ourselves," Gundogan concluded.

The German is right, with a tough task away at Leicester City to come after the two-week international break.

