Ilkay Gundogan Responds To Being Named New Manchester City Captain

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan reacts to being named as the new club captain.

At the end of last season, Manchester City parted ways with club captain Fernandinho after joining way back in 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Since the Sky Blues have continued without naming an official club captain, and up until now, that is. As Manchester City's confirmed reports that the German would be taking the armband going forwards.

City's number '8' has now responded to the appointment via his Twitter account.

Gundogan tweeted "Proud to be the captain of this amazing team and this great club. I've already worn the armband before, but to be named the official captain for the 1st time is really a big honour. I will continue to give everything on and off the pitch to make this a very successful season."

The German scored in Manchester City's most recent game as he opened proceedings against Bournemouth, after an assist from new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland.

'Gundo' has been an important player for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola since joining from Borussia Dortmund, culminating in him scoring the winning goal against Aston Villa in the final game of last year, which clinched the Premier Title for the Sky Blues.

Manchester City star Kevin De-Bruyne has also taken up the role of Vice-Captain for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Manchester City next take to the field this Sunday, when they travel further up north to face Newcastle United.

