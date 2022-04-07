Ilkay Gundogan Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Insight into Pep Guardiola Talks Prior to Manchester City Transfer in 2016

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed during a new interview how him being a 'fan' of current manager Pep Guardiola ultimately led to his move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016.

Amongst a number of factors that excited Manchester City fans about the arrival of Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2016, the legendary manager’s pulling power to attract some of the best players in the world was right at the top of the list.

Assembling a Barcelona side that is widely hailed as the greatest club team in the history of the game, while elevating a virtually perfect Bayern Munich ensemble to find an extra gear, the Spaniard’s glittering CV meant transfer targets would instantly be drawn to make a move to the Etihad Stadium.

This theory proved itself in the coming years, and as Manchester City have arguably the most talented squad in Europe at present, the club's vice-captain Ilkay Gundogan has lifted the lid on the incredible tactician’s impact during his switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester six years ago.

IMAGO / PA Images Ilkay Gundogan told Turkish broadcaster Tivibu Spor, "Because I'm a fan of (Pep) Guardiola, I always wanted to work with him." The Germany international continued, "In 2016, the opportunity to transfer to Manchester City arose, and I immediately wanted to take advantage. We had a phone conversation with Guardiola, we met before the transfer. We talked, discussed and I was transferred." IMAGO / NurPhoto Ilkay Gundogan was the first signing of the Pep Guardiola era prior to the start of the 2016/2017 season, and officially signed for a transfer fee of £20 million from Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund. IMAGO / Sportimage

The current City vice-captain, who has gone on to become one of the club’s most vital players over the years, discussed his six-year spell to date with the club, while continuing to heap praise on his 51-year old coach.

“I'm very happy here, I'm very happy with the football we play," Ilkay Gundogan opened. "I'm very happy with (Pep) Guardiola, he's even my neighbour. He's a teacher that I love very much and taught me a lot.”

As Pep Guardiola’s contract situation remains uncertain, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023, Manchester City will hope to tie down the influential manager for years to come so he can continue to draw top players to the club.

