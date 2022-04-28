Skip to main content

Ilkay Gundogan Reveals Future Plans After Manchester City Exit

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has selected two countries as possible destinations for the future, when his time at the Etihad Stadium comes to an end.

Since his arrival at Manchester City in the summer of 2016 from Borussia Dortmund, Ilkay Gundogan has quietly gone about his business as one of the best midfielders in world football for over half a decade.

Winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four Carabao Cups and reaching a Champions League final, the German international has been an understated figure behind the Sky Blues’ rousing success over the years.

However, at 31 years of age and with his current deal set to run out in the summer of 2023, the decorated midfielder has revealed that he has started to think about life after bidding farewell to the Etihad Stadium.

imago1011512890h

Due to my roots, Turkey is naturally interesting. I also like the USA, where I have been on vacation several times”, he revealed during a recent exclusive interview with German media outlet SPORT1.

imago1011439714h

Apart from the aforementioned countries, Ilkay Gundogan has also previously admitted that he cannot rule out the possibility of a return to the Bundesliga, much like in the case of any German footballer.

imago1011445108h

However, it was reported by the Daily Star back in January that Manchester City’s ‘priority’ remains ensuring that they convince the German international to extend his contract beyond 2023.

In addition, the player himself stated in an interview that he ‘can imagine staying beyond 2023’ at the Etihad Stadium, which indicates that he sees his immediate future in the blue side of Manchester.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has also previously mentioned that he is ‘very happy’ at Manchester City and from a football perspective, there is not a ‘more attractive place’ in the world than playing for the five-time Premier League champions.

While Ilkay Gundogan gives the impression that he is all smiles at Manchester City, reputable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano’s revelation about the club targeting the addition of ‘at least one’ midfielder next summer could mean they too are planning for life after the ageing orchestrator in the middle of the park.

imago1010716897h
