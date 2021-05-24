Ilkay Gundogan Reveals Importance of Fans at Champions League Final vs Chelsea

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said that “it's great for us players,” when asked about the return of fans for the Champions League final against Chelsea at the end of the month.

The Club had announced on Saturday that tickets for the Champions League final had sold out, with 5,850 Manchester City supporters expected to travel to Porto this weekend for the club's first ever final in Europe's premier competition.

It will also be just the third game in which Manchester City fans have been able to attend this season, with a small number of supporters having seen Pep Guardiola's side overcome Tottenham in the League Cup Final back in April, while 10,000 had seen the Premier League title celebration on Saturday.

The club announced that owner HH Sheikh Mansour would fund the travel expenses through an organised official club travel package, and Ilkay Gundogan says that it is a “great possibility for all the fans who are travelling.”

Speaking on Monday, in a press conference ahead of this weekend's final against Chelsea, when asked about the attendance of fans, the Manchester City and Germany midfielder said, “It's great for us players, we love this game because of the emotions which are transported from outside to the pitch."

"The connection between fans and players was always what we were used to. It got taken from us and has been difficult to deal with, even if you get used to it.”

He went on to say, “It's great to see people back in stadiums but all about the league too. Even watching on the TV, it's great. Again it's a special occasion to have people back and it'll be a great atmosphere even if it won't be full. We players enjoy the game exactly like that with fans cheering us.”

