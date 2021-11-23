Ilkay Gundogan Reveals the Biggest Challenge Awaiting Man City Ahead of Champions League Clash Against PSG

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that the familiarity between Pep Guardiola and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will be the 'biggest challenge' in his side's Champions League clash against the Ligue 1 side on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues will be seeking revenge against the Parisiens after suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of Lionel Messi and Co on matchday two of the Champions League group-stage in September.

City will be looking to make it four wins out of four so far in November against the French outfit, with the added incentive of finishing top in the group should they take all three points from the clash.

Pep Guardiola is once again set to face off against Mauricio Pochettino - whose Tottenham side knocked Manchester City out at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in dramatic fashion in 2019.

However, Guardiola did get one over on the Argentine manager earlier this year, knocking out PSG in the semi-final on their run to the final - beating them home and away with Riyad Mahrez the star of the tie for the Premier League champions.

Previewing the clash in his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan admitted that the battle on the touchline will prove decisive in the outcome of Wednesday's highly-anticipated clash.

"I think the biggest challenge is that both managers (Guardiola and Pochettino) know each other quite well," said the Germany international.

"Unfortunately, he (Pochettino) was able to beat us in the past quite regularly, and in important games."

"Obviously, that isn't really an advantage for us, but I think in the modern game all the teams started to know each other quite well. There are more possibilities to scout each other, so I don't think there are many elements left to surprise."

"That's why for us it's more the approach of the game, the way want to play, how we keep possession and create chances, and I have no doubts we are able to do that in the best possible way similar to how we did at the weekend."

