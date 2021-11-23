Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ilkay Gundogan Reveals the Biggest Challenge Awaiting Man City Ahead of Champions League Clash Against PSG

    Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that the familiarity between Pep Guardiola and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will be the 'biggest challenge' in his side's Champions League clash against the Ligue 1 side on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The Sky Blues will be seeking revenge against the Parisiens after suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of Lionel Messi and Co on matchday two of the Champions League group-stage in September.

    City will be looking to make it four wins out of four so far in November against the French outfit, with the added incentive of finishing top in the group should they take all three points from the clash.

    Pep Guardiola is once again set to face off against Mauricio Pochettino - whose Tottenham side knocked Manchester City out at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in dramatic fashion in 2019.

    However, Guardiola did get one over on the Argentine manager earlier this year, knocking out PSG in the semi-final on their run to the final - beating them home and away with Riyad Mahrez the star of the tie for the Premier League champions.

    Previewing the clash in his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan admitted that the battle on the touchline will prove decisive in the outcome of Wednesday's highly-anticipated clash.

    Read More

    "I think the biggest challenge is that both managers (Guardiola and Pochettino) know each other quite well," said the Germany international.

    "Unfortunately, he (Pochettino) was able to beat us in the past quite regularly, and in important games."

    "Obviously, that isn't really an advantage for us, but I think in the modern game all the teams started to know each other quite well. There are more possibilities to scout each other, so I don't think there are many elements left to surprise."

    "That's why for us it's more the approach of the game, the way want to play, how we keep possession and create chances, and I have no doubts we are able to do that in the best possible way similar to how we did at the weekend."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Gundo vs Club Brugge Home
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Reveals the Biggest Challenge Awaiting Man City Ahead of Champions League Clash Against PSG

    6 minutes ago
    sipa_35944446 (1)
    News

    "He's Really a Joy to Watch!" - Ilkay Gundogan Names Man City Star Who is 'Crucial' to Club's Success

    14 minutes ago
    sipa_33553025
    News

    "I Have The Feeling Every Season" - Pep Guardiola Makes Champions League Admission Ahead of PSG Clash

    20 minutes ago
    imago1006258420h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Fresh Injury Update on Key Man City Star Ahead Of PSG Clash

    44 minutes ago
    Bernardo EVE
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals the Two Matches That 'Changed the Course' of His Career

    2 hours ago
    sipa_36225298
    News

    "I Feel At Home" - Man City Star Delivers Encouraging Verdict on Premier League Champions After Incredible Start to 'Breakthrough' Season

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35414516
    Transfer Rumours

    Premier League Club 'Step Up' Interest in Man City Striker Target - January Move Mentioned

    18 hours ago
    imago0046428744h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Aston Villa vs Man City (Premier League)

    10 minutes ago