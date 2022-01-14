Ilkay Gundogan Selects Man City Star Among Premier League All-Time Best Playmakers

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has revealed who he thinks is the better playmaker between current teammate Kevin De Bruyne and former Germany international Mesut Özil, in his Q&A session on Twitter this week.

Ilkay Gundogan is quietly having yet another brilliant season in a Manchester City shirt, though the likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Rodri are amongst those who've stood, the 31-year-old has bagged five goals and four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions since August.

Alongside Bernardo Silva and Rodri, the German has comprised Pep Guardiola’s go-to midfield trio this season, whilst Kevin De Bruyne was recovering from a injured-marred start to the campaign and Jack Grealish often used out wide in attack.

Though he has failed to hit his goalscoring heights from last season, the former Borussia Dortmund star has the controller in midfield - who plays an instrumental yet understated role for the reigning Premier League champions.

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Ilkay Gundogan had his say on who is the better playmaker between current Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne and ex-Germany international Mesut Ozil.

The three-time Premier League winner wrote: “Long balls, crossing and goalscoring ability - 'KDB' (Kevin De Bruyne); vision, technique, passing - 'M1Ö’ (Mesut Ozil)."

The Manchester City midfielder added: “Both (De Bruyne and Ozil) may be the two best playmakers the Premier League has ever seen," which is a huge compliment to the aforementioned duo - both of whom sit have registered more than 50 assists in the English top-flight.



While Gundogan broke down the aspects that make De Bruyne and Ozil special and chose to remain diplomatic, one can understand why it’s hard for him to make a choice, considering his personal relationship with both players.

Having spent six years with De Bruyne at the Etihad Stadium and seven years with Ozil whilst on international Duty, Gundogan was handed a difficult task in separating two modern-day greats of the game.

