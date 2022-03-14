Ilkay Gundogan Sends Cautious Liverpool Message to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Premier League Run-In

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has delivered his honest verdict on how consistent his side have to be to fend off the challenge from Liverpool and retain the Premier League title in May.

Much like the heated Premier League title race during the 2018/19 season, Manchester City and Liverpool have become familiar foes in their common quest to lift the coveted trophy once again this season, with three points separating the leading sides in the division.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola understands the cut-throat competition at hand, reminding his side that he is not expecting the Reds to slip up until the end of the campaign.

A man who has played for both Guardiola and Klopp - the managerial duo who have transformed English football in recent years - is Ilkay Gundogan, who provided his thoughts on the battle between City and their nearest challengers for the Premier League title.

IMAGO / PA Images “It’s going to be a tight race until the end. Both teams (City and Liverpool) are able to win all their remaining games as we both have shown a couple of years ago," the Germany international said in an interview, as quoted by Jack Gaughan of The Mail. IMAGO / PA Images "There is no potential for mistakes for both sides and then you have the showdown at the Etihad (Stadium) in a few weeks." IMAGO / News Images Gundogan knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the Premier League, having gone the distance with the reigning champions three times since his move to City from Borussia Dortmund as Pep Guardiola's first signing at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

The 31-year-old, who has scored seven times for City this season, added: "We are still full of motivation for every single competition and that’s how we approach all of our games - to go out there to win the next game.

"The most important thing is not to let go, to keep training well, recover good and then go again on Monday evening (against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park).

"We are going towards the end of the season and every game is becoming more important. Now the big games are coming and we’re looking forward to them.”

