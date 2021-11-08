Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Ilkay Gundogan Sends Crucial Title Race Message to Man City Teammates Following Manchester United  Victory

    Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that there is marginal room for error in the race for the Premier League title this season, after his side secured all three points in a derby clash with Manchester United on Saturday.
    The Premier League champions put in a sensational all-round display in a comfortable 2-0 victory at Old Trafford, taking them to three points within Chelsea after their 1-1 draw against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

    Liverpool missed their chance to regain second place in the league table as they lost 3-1 to West Ham on Sunday, which has seen Pep Guardiola's side jump up to second in the pile heading into the international break.

    However, Manchester City have already dropped 10 points since the start of the league campaign, including defeats against Tottenham and Crystal Palace and draws with Southampton and Liverpool.

    Following his side's derby win on Saturday, City star Ilkay Gundogan admitted that there is little room for error for the Sky Blues if they are to retain their league title in May.

    The Germany international said, in an interview with CityTV"The Premier League seems more and more competitive every year, and to win it, the amount of mistakes need to be so, so low."

    City have already made trips to Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Leicester, Manchester United with 11 games played in the league this season.

    Gundogan added: "We got some good results in them type (away) of games this season, and it's now about repeating that game by game. Unfortunately, we lost some points against some other teams that were not necessary."

    After losing twice in the space of four days last week, City returned to winning ways with a dominating performance against local rivals Manchester United.

    An early own-goal from Eric Bailly and a smart finish from Bernardo Silva on the cusp of half-time sealed the points for the Sky Blues, who reminded the rest of the division of the gulf in quality between the two sides.

    Speaking about Silva's goal towards of end of the first-half, Gundogan said: "I realised (that the ball went into the net) it straight away because I was quite close to the action, but I don't think our supporters knew it went in!"

