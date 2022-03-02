Ilkay Gundogan Shuts Down Suggestion of 'Fear' at Manchester City in Premier League Title Race With Liverpool

Manchester City vice-captain Ilkay Gundogan has brushed aside any feelings of apprehension in fighting for the Premier League title with Liverpool this season.

After City’s recent 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham, nearest challengers Liverpool cut the deficit down between both sides to a mere three points after an emphatic victory against Leeds.

However, with Pep Guardiola’s side returning to winning ways via a narrow 1-0 win against Everton, their lead at the top of the Premier League increased to six points, having played one more game than Jurgen Klopp’s men.

As the pressure mounts on Manchester City with a hotly-contest title race being firmly back on the cards, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has rubbished any feeling of fear in the Etihad camp while heading deeper into the business end of the season.

“What do you mean by fear?", Ilkay Gundogan questioned when prompted on the idea of he and his Manchester City teammates being affected by such a mood.

"For the league, it’s extremely exciting and good. The good thing for us is that it’s not an unfamiliar situation. It’s like two years ago, so we should be able to handle the pressure Liverpool are trying to build."

"We know that we have a very strong team, extremely good players. And that we are still playing against them at home. Everything is open: It will be a hot dance. But that’s what we play football for!”, Gundogan explained to German outlet BILD, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

As the German international stated, Manchester City's title race with Liverpool went right down the wire during the 2018/19 season, when it was Pep Guardiola’s side that chased down the deficit on the back of a 14-game winning streak.

With the presence of experienced Premier League winners such as Ilkay Gundogan in the Manchester City squad, their know-how on how to get over the line gives them an added advantage in the race for glory at the end of the season.

