Ilkay Gundogan Singles Out Manchester City Star for Praise After Burnley Masterclass

Ilkay Gundogan lauded Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City's 'key player' after his heroics in his side's 2-0 triumph against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

With Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Watford leapfrogging them above Manchester City to the top of the Premier League, all eyes were on Pep Guardiola’s side to regain their foothold in the title race up against one of the most battle-hardened sides in Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

However, Kevin De Bruyne calmed pre-match doubts early doors by blasting a volley into the top corner past a hapless Nick Pope, proving his credentials as Guardiola's go-to-man once again this season.

The Belgian’s well-taken opener was just the start of the show, as the playmaker played a sublime one-two with Raheem Sterling in the build-up to Ilkay Gundogan’s strike.

"We all know he (De Bruyne) is our key player. If he's on form, we're always able to win the games," Gundogan said. Gundogan's succinct assessment of De Bruyne being City's ultimate key man hits the nail on the head, as the 30-year-old has especially proven time and again this term that he steps up to the plate in the biggest moments.

The most recent example of the enigmatic midfielder coming up clutch is his brilliant brace in the Manchester derby, putting on a masterclass from start to finish.

Another major instance in which De Bruyne bossed proceedings in a high-pressure situation was his cracking winner against former employers Chelsea in the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Add his matchwinning lobbed pass for Rodri’s last-gasp strike against Arsenal on New Year’s Day and his vital equalizer against Liverpool at Anfield and the list is endless, assessing just the ongoing campaign.

With Manchester City facing the likes of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice apiece in the space of 11 days, an in-form Kevin De Bruyne could prove to be the real difference maker.

