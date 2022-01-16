Ilkay Gundogan Singles Out One Premier League Manager For Special Praise in Recent Q&A

Ilkay Gundogan has provided his thoughts on one particular Premier League manager, while conducting a recent Q&A on his personal Twitter account.

Gundogan is one of the most under-appreciated footballers, both on and off the pitch.

The Germany international's performances tend to go extremely under-the-radar, despite how much of a crucial role he plays as Manchester City’s controller in the middle of the park.

Off the pitch, Ilkay Gundogan has always come across as a gentleman, and recently singled out three opposition stars as the best players in the world without hesitation.

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Ilkay Gundogan was asked about his thoughts on former Manchester City assistant coach and current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and his reply was as classy as ever.

“I’ve had a great relationship with him and was really sad when he left us," revealed Gundogan.

"He had a very difficult start at Arsenal, but I was always sure that sooner or later, he will be successful there. I think top four would be a huge success for the club. They’ve played really well against us.”

Despite the fact that tempers flared during the Sky Blues’ 2-1 win against the Gunners recently, the German international left any animosity to the side and complemented Arteta for his commendable work as Arsenal manager.

After all, it is worth mentioning that the Spanish boss played a key role in two of Manchester City’s greatest ever campaigns - dubbed by fans and the club as the ‘Centurions’ and the ‘Fourmidables' seasons.

It is always refreshing to see footballers communicate openly with fans and witnessing Ilkay Gundogan give such honest answers sets the perfect example for fellow professionals to follow.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra