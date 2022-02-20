Ilkay Gundogan Slams Manchester City for 'Easy Mistakes' in Tottenham Defeat

Ilkay Gundogan believes that Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium can act as a 'wake-up call', after the Premier League title race was blown wide open on Saturday evening.

A late header from Harry Kane inflicted Manchester City’s first defeat in the league since October, with the England captain securing a surprise 3-2 victory in the 95th minute for his side just moments after Riyad Mahrez equalised from the penalty spot.

The north London club, who lost their last three league matches, took the lead in the fourth minute through January signing Dejan Kulusevski. Ilkay Gundogan equalised for the hosts in the 33rd minute, with the German slotting home after sustained City pressure.

Despite numerous opportunities, including chances for Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, Spurs made their counter attacks count as they restored their lead ahead of the hour-mark courtesy of Kane.

The 28-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium last summer, had the ball in the back of the net again in the 75th minute, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside in the build-up.

VAR would be called upon again in injury time, after City were awarded a penalty for handball. Riyad Mahrez, who had replaced Raheem Sterling on the right wing with less than 20 minutes left on the clock, stepped up and slotted the ball in the top corner to draw his side level.

However, Kane would score again in the 95th minute to seal a 3-2 victory for Antonio Conte’s side and leave City just six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, having played one game more than second-placed Liverpool.

Following his side's narrow loss to Antonio Conte's men, Manchester City's captain-on-the-night Ilkay Gundogan hailed the ruthlessness shown by the visitors in attack, further suggesting that Saturday’s loss can act as a 'wake-up call' for the league leaders in their title run-in.

"We kind of thought we had rescued it (after Mahrez scored from the spot)," the Germany international said in his post-match interview.

"If you look at the whole game, we deserved to win. But football is sometimes crazy and today we made easy mistakes. We gave them (Tottenham) the ball to have possibilities to counter and that made us lose the game."

"They (Tottenham) were also ruthless in their finishing up front. We had a lot of chances and the possibility to score a few more goals, but we gave them the chances they had too easily.

"It did not feel like a bad game from us. They defended so, so deep, particularly towards the end of the first-half. It is not so easy. Sometimes you have these kind of games and you need to learn from it. It is a wake-up call for us. There is still a long way to go."

