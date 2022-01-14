Ilkay Gundogan Snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo When Asked to Name the Top Three Players in the World

Ilkay Gundogan has snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, when he was asked during a Twitter Q&A to name the top-three players in the world at present by a fan.

There is no questioning the fact that Ilkay Gundogan has been one of the best players in the world for over 12 months now, putting in a string of consistent performances under Pep Guardiola.

Ending up as Manchester City’s top scorer in the 2020/21 Premier League season with 13 goals, the German’s prowess in this department was a major reason why Pep Guardiola’s side managed to win the title - largely without a natural striker.

Despite his lack of goals during the ongoing campaign, Ilkay Gundogan has managed to continue his superb form and remains one of the side’s most vital cogs in the bigger games this season.

In a new Q&A session hosted by the Manchester City star on Twitter this week, the former-Borussia Dortmund man was quizzed by a fan about the top three players in the world right now.

Gundogan revealed, “Lewy (Robert Lewandowski), (Mohamed) Salah, (Karim) Benzema.”

While the German international’s picks are valid, considering the world-class displays from the aforementioned trio throughout the 2021/22 season, the question that may spring to mind is why he didn’t pick a Manchester City player?

After all, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Rodri have a case for being the most in-form players in their positions currently.

However, it is worth mentioning that considering Gundogan is Manchester City’s captain on most matchdays due to Fernandinho’s reduced role at present, it would be unwise to single out just one player for their brilliant displays this season.

The likes of Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and himself included deserve to be named among the club’s best performers as well. Ilkay Gundogan’s answer is an indication of just how humble he is, considering he chose to take the question and give credit where it’s due to three opposition players.

