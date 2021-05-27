"I'll Be Honest With You...” - Ruben Dias Provides Feeling on Champions League Final Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has not downplayed the significance of the club reaching their first Champions League final, but reaffirms the will to win as being 'massive'.

Ruben Dias, and the rest of the Manchester City squad, will travel to Porto this week to take on a resurgent Chelsea side, and the Portuguese centre-back was quick to point out the magnitude of the occasion for the Etihad club.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think I know very well what the Champions League means for the club, especially since it’s their first final,” Dias told the National in an exclusive interview.

He continued, “Because it’s my first final as well. And not just me, many others. So, we’re on the same page. The will to win it, it’s just massive.”

The young centre-back has made his mark on the Premier League this season, playing a key role in Manchester City securing the club’s third Premier League title in four seasons.

However, Ruben Dias claims that the squad has not lost its focus, and drive, with the domestic season now behind them.

“What I can say is that we want it very much. But we are conscious that it will be difficult, and we have a tough opponent in front of us. So, we will need to be at our very best to meet them.”

Chelsea have posed problems to Ruben Dias and his teammates on multiple occasions this season, knocking Manchester City out of the FA Cup in the semi-final round, as well as taking all three points off of the Etihad club in the Premier League only a couple of weeks ago.

However, the big Portuguese defender claims that those losses could serve as a reminder to not take Chelsea lightly on the day of the Champions League final.

“The biggest benefit we might take from [the losses] is knowing that we’re playing against a very good opponent, a very tough opponent. They have their qualities, we have ours. But at the end, who wants it the most will win it.

He went on to say, “And we need to be very strong in whatever we do. We need to be ourselves, we need to have the same passion we’re having since the beginning. And we’ll see. But we really want to do it.”

