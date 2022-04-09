"I'll Get Killed for Saying This" - Kyle Walker Reveals Preference Between Winning Premier League and Champions League

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has made his pick between winning the Premier League or Champions League in an interview ahead of his side's league clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Walker has arguably been one of Pep Guardiola's most important signings at the Etihad Stadium, having established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world and a regular for the England National Team despite the wide range of options at Gareth Southgate's disposal.

The 31-year-old, who sealed a £50 million switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2017, has amassed 212 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, winning three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups amongst other domestic silverware during his time at City.

The full-back served the final game of his three-game Champions League suspension in City's Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek, with Kevin De Bruyne giving his side a crucial lead heading into the return leg in Madrid next week.

IMAGO / PA Images In an interview with James Ducker of The Telegraph ahead of Sunday's clash with Liverpool, the Sheffield-born defender delivered an honest verdict on whether he'd like to win a few more Premier Leagues over helping City break their European duck once and for all. IMAGO / PA IMAGES "I’ll get killed for saying this but I’d still probably say the Premier League (over the Champions League)," the England international said. IMAGO / Action Plus "Growing up in England, knowing what it means, how hard it is to win one (Premier League title). I look at some players who have won it countless times. Why can’t I go and do that?"

Whilst City have dominated English football under Guardiola over the years, the current Premier League leaders have repeatedly failed to get over the line in Europe despite their domestic success.

Last season, after seeing off the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages, City came up just short in the final against Chelsea in Porto, as Kai Havertz's first-half strike clinched the Champions League for the west Londoners.

However, with a slim lead over Diego Simeone's men ahead of the second-leg of their quarter-final tie at the Wanda Metropolitano next week, City are in pole position to get the job done in Madrid and book a semi-final meeting with either Chelsea or Real Madrid this term.

