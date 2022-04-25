"I'll Have Another Dream to Reach" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Manchester City's Lofty Champions League Ambitions

Pep Guardiola believes his ambitions as a manager will never be accomplished, but he wants his players to stick together and embrace the challenge of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

For the second consecutive season, Manchester City have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

A 1-0 aggregate victory against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals has set up a mouth-watering clash with the side sitting comfortably in first place in La Liga.

Ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the press on numerous topics, but he was first asked about whether reaching this stage with City again is a major achievement for him.

"As far as being a manager, personally, my accomplishment will never be accomplished, I'll have another dream to reach," Guardiola said.

"We decide together with the club, everyone says good, bad, accomplished or not. Up to you, not a problem, will be other players in future and I try to do it again. Nothing changed in the years I won it or didn't win it." The Catalan concluded, "I try to do my best and bring the team awareness we can do it. We can beat an opponent like Madrid, and stick together. This is the motive."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Guardiola was keen to point out last week that qualifying for the Champions League was an achievement in itself.

Under previous managers, City have failed to even get out of the group stage in Europe's elite competition, but the 51-year-old was asked whether expectations amongst the fanbase may have changed with regular knockout appearances.

"It's normal, when you don't win Premier League and Sergio (Agüero) scores a goal and you win more, you want another one," the manager admitted.

"Of course, we want more, fans want it, and us too. We have to win everything, play fantastically well, and score 4-5 goals - that's not the reality. It's a tough business for everyone.

"When you start the Champions League season and say you'll reach the semi-final, sign right now.

He concluded, "Every game we win in the group, I'm happy. Once we are here, we're focussed to be Real Madrid but I wouldn't say if we don't reach the final it's not good. I respect my players and the opponent."

