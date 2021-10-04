"I'm A Bit Lucky In That Department" - Kevin De Bruyne Reacts To Anfield Goal And Performance

Kevin De Bruyne has spoken with City TV about his goal and the overall Blues performance at Anfield, after a 2-2 draw on Merseyside on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side had to come from behind twice, as Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out second-half strikes from Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah.

De Bruyne made just his fourth start of the season at Anfield, as he scored his first Premier League goal since the Blues beat Everton 5-0 in May.

The Manchester City boss started the Belgian in all of City's three matches over the past week, as the Premier League Champions faced Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool away from home.

Kevin De Bruyne's 81st minute deflected effort extended City's unbeaten run at Anfield to three straight matches, as they settled a 2-2 draw, despite a dominant first-half display.

Speaking about his goal post-match, the 30 year-old said, "Well, I'm not busy with the club at that moment but I'm a bit lucky in that department, but I'll take it and I think everyone in our team will take it!"

The point leaves Manchester City just two points off the top of the table, with Liverpool and Chelsea the two teams ahead of the defending Champions after the opening seven matches.

Reflecting on an incredibly challenging month, which finished with trips to Stamford Bridge, the Parc des Princes and Anfield in the space of a week, De Bruyne said, "The performance this month was good."

Discussing September with City TV post-match, the Belgian said, "After the international break we knew we had a really hard month, but I think we are very close to the top of the table so we've coped really well."

"We have to go again after the break, it's a long way to go, but the performance this month was good."

