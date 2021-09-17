"I’m A Failure When the Decisions Don’t Go Well” - Pep Guardiola Comments On Tactical Decisions in Champions League Clash

Pep Guardiola has responded to comments that when his side struggles to score goals, it's simply owing to the club not signing a striker in the summer transfer window, speaking after the midweek victory over RB Leipzig.

Following Sergio Agüero’s summer departure for FC Barcelona from Manchester City, it was widely expected that the club would recruit a replacement, and for the most part of the transfer window, looked like they were confident in doing so.

Even prior to the opening of the summer transfer window, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak pledged that the club would replace the Argentine with the “right player."

The most heavily rumoured potential arrival was Tottenham's Harry Kane, and the England captain was understood to be very keen on a move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was unwilling to part with Tottenham’s talisman, Kane was forced to stay put and Manchester City failed to achieve their primary objective in the transfer window.

Speaking in a post-match press conference following Wednesday night’s Champions League victory over RB Leipzig, Pep Guardiola has commented on the club not signing a striker and how his tactical decisions are perceived by onlookers depending on how many goals his side score.

The Catalan coach stated, “The moment we lose, don’t score goals, you’re going to say why we didn’t buy a new striker. I know this history for a long time: I’m a genius in my decisions, I’m a failure when the decisions don’t go well.”

His comments reference the widespread notion amongst onlookers that when Manchester City struggle to score, the reasoning for this is simply because the club did not recruit a striker.

The Premier League champions have scored 16 goals in their previous three fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, and it appears that Pep Guardiola’s side are coping just fine without a recognised striker at the club.

The club's need to sign a striker has been evident for some time, as last season they recorded just 2.18 goals per game - a marked decline from the three previous campaigns.

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland have both been linked with the club across the previous 12 months. However, it currently appears unlikely that either striker will be joining the Sky Blues in the foreseeable future.

