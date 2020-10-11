SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"I'm a really big fan!" - Liverpool star praises Man City midfielder following individual awards haul

Freddie Pye

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has openly praised the performances of Kevin De Bruyne over the past 12 months, that ultimately led to the Manchester City midfielder taking home several individual awards to recognise his efforts.

The two midfielders have been in incredible form for their respective clubs, and ultimately went head-to-head for the 2019/20 PFA Mens' Player of the Year award announced in early September. The Belgian took home the award after a record-levelling amount of assists in a single campaign, and it appears as though Henderson was all for the decision.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Adrian DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

As per comments relayed by the Daily Star, Jordan Henderson said; “I voted for Kevin [De Bruyne] in the PFA awards and couldn’t speak highly enough of him as a player. He deservedly won PFA Player of the Year. I thought he was outstanding last season. But he’s been outstanding for a long time."

He’s a world-class player, probably the best midfield player in the world. I feel as though he’s classy on and off the pitch. I’m a really big fan.”

The two players will most likely go head to head for the Premier League once again this season, and more than likely will be pitted against one another for the end of season awards once again.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-liverpool

Both players have enjoyed a glistening period at their respective clubs over the past three years, with De Bruyne having one a multitude of club trophies including back to back Premier League titles, while his Liverpool counterpart has added a Champions League title to his domestic achievements.

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Potential successor to Pep Guardiola next summer identified by Man City

Manchester City have identified former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola next summer.

harryasiddall

"I don't really care to be honest..." - Man City star opens up on Lionel Messi transfer rumours

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on suggestions that Lionel Messi could be on his way to the Etihad Stadium in the next 12 months, during an interview while away on international duty with Belgium this week.

Freddie Pye

Kevin de Bruyne has opened up on suggestions he is close to signing a contract extension at Man City

While away on international duty with Belgium this week, Kevin De Bruyne has been quizzed on recent suggestions that he is close to extending his current deal at Manchester City - which could see him remain at the Etihad for the next five years.

Freddie Pye

"It takes a toll, especially mentally..." Man City star shares frustrations at hectic schedule

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has given an insight into his hectic, football-dominated lifestyle, as he expresses his worries about the fixture packed schedule that he and his teammates take on this season.

Jack Walker

Man City player return dates anticipated ahead of congested October fixture list

A short pre-season, compressed fixture scheduling, and global pandemic have lead to a number of key players missing games for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in recent weeks.

Adam Booker

"Manchester City really wanted to buy me." Shakhtar Donetsk striker says City attempted to bring him to the Premier League

Ukranian news outlet Tribuna has reported comments from Shakhtar Donetsk forward Manor Solomon, who claims that Manchester City had expressed an interest in him.

Adam Booker

Jules Koundé's agent speaks about the interest in his player from Manchester City

As it was very well documented, Manchester City showed significant interest in signing Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé in the latter stages of the past transfer window, in an effort to solidify their back line.

Adam Booker

“I’m healthy again, and I’m training with the team in Manchester again" - Man City midfielder opens up on his battle with COVID-19

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan spoke to German newspaper BILD about his recent battle with COVID-19.

Adam Booker

“The truth is we never were in negotiations with his club." - Man City COO opens up on transfer negotiations

Manchester City Chief of Football Operations Omar Berrada spoke this week with the Athletic’s David Ornstein about the club’s transfer window which closed Monday evening.

Adam Booker

"We want him to stay!" - Man City official provides significant update on Pep Guardiola's future

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada has admitted the club 'wants' manager Pep Guardiola to stay at the club after his current contract expires at the end of this season.

harryasiddall