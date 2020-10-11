"I'm a really big fan!" - Liverpool star praises Man City midfielder following individual awards haul

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has openly praised the performances of Kevin De Bruyne over the past 12 months, that ultimately led to the Manchester City midfielder taking home several individual awards to recognise his efforts.

The two midfielders have been in incredible form for their respective clubs, and ultimately went head-to-head for the 2019/20 PFA Mens' Player of the Year award announced in early September. The Belgian took home the award after a record-levelling amount of assists in a single campaign, and it appears as though Henderson was all for the decision.

As per comments relayed by the Daily Star, Jordan Henderson said; “I voted for Kevin [De Bruyne] in the PFA awards and couldn’t speak highly enough of him as a player. He deservedly won PFA Player of the Year. I thought he was outstanding last season. But he’s been outstanding for a long time."

“He’s a world-class player, probably the best midfield player in the world. I feel as though he’s classy on and off the pitch. I’m a really big fan.”

The two players will most likely go head to head for the Premier League once again this season, and more than likely will be pitted against one another for the end of season awards once again.

Both players have enjoyed a glistening period at their respective clubs over the past three years, with De Bruyne having one a multitude of club trophies including back to back Premier League titles, while his Liverpool counterpart has added a Champions League title to his domestic achievements.

