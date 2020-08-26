SI.com
"I’m a squad player, so I have to earn that place.” - Phil Foden opens up on his Man City career so far

Nathan Allen

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Foden talked about the different positions he's been deployed in under Pep Guardiola at City, particularly since the post-lockdown restart.

“I’ve been really happy with my form. When you score and assist goals, it makes you happy about yourself, and makes you feel that you’re playing well.

After coming back from lockdown, I’ve been playing higher up the pitch, on the wing more... It’s allowed me to get more goals. I’ve been enjoying the new role so far – it’s great when you can play in different positions and do well. I’m a good finisher so I’m trying to repay the manager’s faith by scoring goals." 

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Foden went on to elaborate whether he now sees himself as a winger or midfielder first and foremost. 

"I feel like my preferred position is still in midfield, but I won’t mind playing out wide next season if it happens.”

The topic turned to David Silva, who Pep Guardiola has said will not be replaced in the transfer market this season, with the club instead planning on using Foden in that role. 

"It was a big statement [from Pep]. To spend this last year with David has been special for me and I’ve enjoyed it, because of the club legend that he is. But it’s not as easy as just replacing a player like him.

There are several who can play in that position. Pep’s a believer that whoever trains well, he'll pick. I’ll prepare as best as I can – I’d love to be a key player, but it’s going to be difficult. I’m a squad player, so I have to earn that place.”

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Foden started in City's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 earlier this month, but was dropped for the defeat to Lyon, in which many fans believed his absence was sorely felt.

“We can’t lose [the Premier League] by as many points as we did," Foden continued, talking about City's upcoming fight to take back the Premier League crown, "It’s not easy to keep winning the league every year. It’s the hardest thing to do, we’re not too down – we still finished second. But we’re going to give everything we’ve got to come back stronger.”

