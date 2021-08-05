"I'm Absolutely Delighted to Be Here..." - Jack Grealish Reflects on £100 Million Move to Man City

Manchester City's new signing Jack Grealish has given his initial reaction following a record-breaking switch to the Premier League champions.

The 25-year-old has expressed his delight after completing a move to Pep Guardiola's side on a six-year contract, that will keep him in east Manchester till 2026.

City have made Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

After passing medical examinations at the City Football Academy (CFA), Grealish was confirmed as a new City player on Thursday evening.

In his first interview since completing a British-record move to Manchester, Grealish said: "I'm over the moon. To come and play for a club like Manchester City is obviously massive.

"It was a difficult few months for me personally, because I've been an Aston Villa fan my whole life, but when I spoke to the manager (Pep Guardiola) here (at City), and you see the type of players here, in the end, it's something that I couldn't say no to. I'm absolutely delighted to be here."

The playmaker further discussed how current City stars in the England squad played a key role in his move to the Etihad Stadium, where he will see some familiar faces in the dressing room from his time representing his country.

Grealish added: "That helps massively. We speak anyway, when we're away with England, about our own clubs, and the likes of (John) Stones, Raz (Raheem Sterling), (Kyle) Walker and Phil (Foden) - they've had nothing but good words to say whenever it (a move to City) has been mentioned.

"But obviously, I'll get to know everyone. I've obviously played against City (for Villa) a lot; I've never really been successful. I've had a few batterings, so it'll be nice to play for them and not against them."

The Birmingham-born midfielder has mentioned previously that he is looking forward to playing regularly alongside 21-year-old Phil Foden, with whom Grealish has developed a special bond off the pitch on international duty.

