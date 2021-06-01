"I'm Absolutely Gutted and Still Hurting..." - Man City Star Opens Up On Champions League Defeat to Chelsea

Manchester City centre-back John Stones has opened up on the heartbreak of a Champions League final defeat, after he and his side fell to a 1-0 exit to Chelsea last weekend.

A single goal from Chelsea's Kai Havertz secured the European crown for the London club, after a disappointing showing from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Porto on Saturday night.

Days after the result, and after travelling back to Manchester with the rest of his teammates, John Stones has opened up on the defeat, providing a short statement for Manchester City supporters on his Instagram page.

The 27 year-old, who has enjoyed a remarkable season alongside Ruben Dias in defence, revealed his hurt but also provided a rallying call ahead of the new season and another campaign in the Champions League.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

John Stones stated, "I’m absolutely gutted and still hurting!"

"I’m sorry we couldn’t do it for the fans and everyone involved at City."

"We can reflect on our season and be proud of everyone and everything we have achieved, and use and learn from our disappointments to motivate us for next time!"

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

John Stones will now look ahead to the summer, where he and Gareth Southgate's England squad will embark on a campaign in the European Championships - which were postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak across the globe.

Manchester City are unlikely to recruit in the central defensive position in the summer window, and Stones should subsequently retain his place next to Ruben Dias for the forthcoming season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra