"I'm Happy I'm Playing Pain Free" - Kevin De Bruyne Opens Up on Challenging 2021 Amid Fitness Issues

Manchester City's talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed the positive impact of finally playing pain free, following a difficult 2021 on an injury front for the Belgian international.

The last calendar year was a horrid 12 months in terms of injury problems for Kevin De Bruyne.

From suffering a six-week injury at the start of last year, to the facial injury sustained in the Champions League final, and having to take painkillers to start in Belgium’s European championship quarter-final against Italy, things weren’t easy.

It was evident through the Belgian international’s performances in the earlier part of the current campaign that the constant injuries had taken a toll on his body.

Yet, slowly but surely, Kevin De Bruyne has been showing signs of returning to his best, as highlighted by a spectacular winner against Chelsea and a stand-out display against Southampton at the weekend.

Speaking to ManCity.com in a new interview, Kevin De Bruyne has provided his thoughts on finally being able to play pain free and escape the ongoing injury problems and niggles of 2021.

De Bruyne explained, “I’m happy I’m playing pain free. The summer wasn’t the best for me in that aspect. But after October, I felt okay, obviously I had that period with COVID, but now it’s been really good. I’m playing well, the team is playing well. It’s been good!”

While there were doubts creeping in from fans and pundits alike that the decline of De Bruyne may have finally arrived, his recent displays are proof that he remains one of the most devastating midfielders in Europe.

Taking into consideration the extent of his injuries, credit must be given to the 30-year old for looking like his usual sharp self once again. A fit Kevin De Bruyne could be a major factor behind City reigning supreme on multiple fronts at the end of the season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra