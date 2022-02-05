"I'm Happy We Got Through" - Fernandinho Makes Honest Fulham Admission Following Man City's FA Cup Fourth-Round Win

Manchester City skipper Fernandinho provided his thoughts on his side's 4-1 victory against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth-round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After a surprise early goal from Fabio Carvalho, Manchester City came back in roaring fashion against Fulham, with Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones putting the hosts ahead in the space of nine minutes.

A clinical Riyad Mahrez brace followed in the second-half, as Pep Guardiola’s side ran out comfortable winners against the Cottagers despite a stern test on offer from Marco Silva’s side on their way to the fifth-round of the FA Cup.

Speaking in his post-match, Fernandinho assessed Manchester City’s performance as they returned to winning ways in style following a two-week break after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton in their most recent Premier League fixture.

“It was a typical FA Cup tie. They (Fulham) started better and scored first. I am glad we scored quick and then took the lead," said the Brazilian veteran, as quoted by Manchester City's website.

"Overall, it was a good game and we controlled it. I am happy we got through (to the FA Cup fifth-round). It was important to go through and now we focus on the Premier League.

It’s hard to disagree with how the 36-year-old summed up the tie, considering Fulham started in blistering fashion and went toe-to-toe with the Sky Blues in the first-half.

However, the Premier League champions’ quality proved to be the real difference on the day, as they put four goals past their opponents despite looking slightly rusty following the winter break.

As Manchester City prepare to face Brentford on Wednesday night, a victory against an impressive Fulham side will do them a world of good ahead of a return to Premier League action.

