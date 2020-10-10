SI.com
City Xtra
“I’m healthy again, and I’m training with the team in Manchester again" - Man City midfielder opens up on his battle with COVID-19

Adam Booker

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan spoke to German newspaper BILD about his recent battle with COVID-19. 

The German international tested positive nineteen days ago and has since joined his teammates back in training late last week. The 29-year-old had this to say on his experience, recovery and even some advice to his fellow people.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“It hit me hard. I had aching limbs at first, then I was totally exhausted and my sense of taste was completely gone. To be honest, I can't remember when I was last hit by an infection!”

“I’m fine so far, I’m healthy again, and I’m training with the team in Manchester again after my test results were finally negative again and I was able to end my quarantine phase.”

“Everyone has to stick to the rules: keep their distance and above all wear a mask. There are millions who are at risk. Everyone must therefore live up to their responsibility, even if they are not in great danger themselves.” 

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Ilkay Gundogan returns to the Manchester City squad at a crucial period for Pep Guardiola's side, with injuries hampering the team across the early portion of the 2020/21 campaign. Gundogan returns as City will embark on their Champions League pursuit towards the end of October, with group stage fixtures against Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille looming.

-----

