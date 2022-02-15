"I'm in Elementary School and He's in Higher Education" - Sporting Boss Ruben Amorim Raves About Pep Guardiola Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim reserved special praise for Pep Guardiola ahead of his side's Champions League Round of 16 tie with Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Despite several fans and pundits alike counting Manchester City out at the start of the season due to the absence of a traditional striker, Pep Guardiola’s side have made a mockery of the pre-season predictions.

Operating with a false-nine system, the Sky Blues’ fluid setup has made them incredibly difficult to come up against, as they remain on course to lift their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

It is safe to say that Guardiola’s Manchester City side over the years can be regarded as one of the greatest teams in the modern era, for their immaculate brand of football backed up by a decorated trophy cabinet.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim was extremely complimentary about Pep Guardiola and Manchester City ahead of their Champions League last 16 tie in Lisbon on Tuesday evening.

“(Pep) Guardiola is the best coach in the world today, and Manchester City is the most evolved team in technical and tactical terms," said Amorim ahead of the clash, as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

"It is like I am in elementary school and he (Guardiola) is in higher education. He is a reference to all managers."

Ruben Amorim has been raved about as Europe’s next supercoach in the making and his respect for Pep Guardiola and his side is an insight into just how highly-rated the Premier League champions are across the continent.

Guardiola's time at the Etihad Stadium since 2016 has transformed Manchester City into one of the most tactically flexible sides in the history of the game, as evident by how they look set to retain their league title having largely operating without a natural striker for the second season running.

