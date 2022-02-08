"I'm Ironman!" - Sergio Aguero Makes Hilarious Comment on Chest Problems After Announcing Retirement From Professional Football

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero funnily compared himself to the 'Iron Man' owing to the heart and chest problems that forced him to announce an early retirement from professional football last year, in a recent live stream on Twitch.

Aguero, who joined Barcelona in June after ending an incredible ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, fell to the ground after experiencing chest problems and breathing difficulties in the first half of the Catalan side's 1-1 draw with Alaves in October.

The Argentine was pictured clutching his chest and was subsequently taken off and sent to the hospital for cardiological tests, following which Barcelona announced that Aguero would be spending a significant period on the sidelines to undertake a 'diagnostic and therapeutic process'.

After medics deemed it was no longer advisable for the striker to carry on playing, the 33-year-old announced a premature retirement from professional football in an emotional press conference at Camp Nou in mid-December.

However, in a recent Twitch live stream, Aguero, who was widely lauded for his sense of humour by his teammates at Manchester City, delivered a hilarious verdict on the heart and chest problems that forced him to retire from professional football at a seemingly early age in modern football.

"I have a chip here (in my chest)," the Argentine said, as quoted by Sport You. "I am Ironman!"

The former striker went on to admit that he was not fearing the worst when he was taken to hospital for checks after going down in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves in October last year.

Aguero said, as quoted by The Sun: "The first 15 days (in hospital), I had a terrible time. When it happened (when Aguero had difficulties in breathing on the pitch against Alaves), I thought it was nothing and that I was going to be fine.

"But when I arrived in the hospital and they left me in a small room alone with a lot of monitors around me, I realised something was bad. And two days after I had been hospitalised, I started to become nervous."

The ex-forward, who won five Premier League titles with Manchester City, has established his status as one of the greatest-ever to have graced the game of football, having netted 379 top-flight goals since making his debut for Indepediente at the age of 16.

