"I'm Just Phil Who Grew Up In Stockport..." - Phil Foden Provides Wholesome Account of Meteoric Man City Rise

Phil Foden’s high-speed climb to the top of English football has been nothing short of remarkable, and the youngster has provided a truly wholesome account of his own journey this week.

Only a decade ago, the Manchester City man was a ball-boy on the side of the Etihad Stadium pitch, and now he is England’s young superstar.

The Stockport born attacker was candid in an exclusive interview with i-D this week, opening up on just how much of a dream his rise up the Manchester City ranks has been.

“My transition from fan to player for City has just gone so quickly,” Foden said.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Man City midfielder reaches agreement on contract

“One minute I was in the academy, the next minute I was playing with the players I was supporting. There are days when I walk into City and I pinch myself, thinking ‘I’m actually playing with these guys for a living’ – but I’m gradually getting used to it.”

Despite becoming a world-renowned footballing talent, Phil Foden was quick to point out that he is the same old lad, kicking the ball around the street - further highlighting the humble personality that he has maintained.

“People here just treat me the same way as they did growing up, I’m just Phil who grew up in Stockport who they know.”

And while Foden is clearly a young man who was blessed with bags of talent, he acknowledged the fact that talent means nothing without putting in the hard work throughout his journey and youth.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

“I know people say these two things all the time, but you’ve got to do those things properly if you want to make it work in life. I would always do more than necessary after training to ensure I would make the most out of the position I’m in.”

He continued, “Where I’ve come from has helped me achieve what I want in the game. Playing football with my mates everyday on the streets, or when I’m at home constantly doing keepy ups, I think I’ve always been obsessed with football.”

Finally, after the hard work and the talent, a final piece to the superstar puzzle remains - desire.

“It helps when you just love football like I do. I wake up buzzing to get into training, so when I’m there I make sure I listen to people who want to improve my game.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra