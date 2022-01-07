Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

"I'm Never Going To Play For City Again!" - Man City Defender Reveals Hilarious Anecdote in Aftermath of Premier League Title Win

Oleksandr Zinchenko has recalled a hilarious anecdote of the time he famously knocked over the Premier League trophy during Manchester City's 2017/18 title celebrations

Widely known as one of the greatest Premier League sides ever, Manchester City were presented with their trophy on a sunny afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

One by one, the Centurion's were called to the stage in order to collect their medals after a simply remarkable campaign where they had wiped the floor with the competition. 

It was also the last time we would see club legend Yaya Toure make that walk, and his Manchester City teammates made sure it was a special one for him - smacking him on the head and reciting the famous Yaya and Kolo Toure chant. 

While doing that, it seemed Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko had forgotten the trophy was placed directly behind him and - in his celebration - accidentally knocked the coveted prize off it's stand.

Read More

Speaking to CityTV this week, Zinchenko revealed his thoughts directly after that infamous incident.

“After that (accidentally knocking the trophy off it's stand), I said to myself, ‘Oh my god, I'm never going to play for City again’,” the Ukrainian joked.

Zinchenko played a crucial role in the run-in to that particular title, really nailing down the left-back spot after an injury to Fabian Delph. The 25-year-old admitted winning his first title was a special feeling.

“It's always a special feeling to achieve these kinds of things (winning the Premier League). I didn't play much when I won it the first time (2018), but still I felt like a small part of the team. It's always nice to be there, it's a dream for everyone to be part of this amazing family," Zinchenko concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008778369h
News

"I'm Never Going To Play For City Again!" - Man City Defender Reveals Hilarious Anecdote in Aftermath of Premier League Title Win

20 seconds ago
imago0045914875h
Match Coverage

Swindon Town vs Man City (FA Cup Third Round): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

25 minutes ago
imago1008333391h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Target Recruitment in THREE Different Positions During Upcoming Summer Transfer Window

1 hour ago
Isak
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Identify La Liga Striker as Erling Haaland Alternative for Summer Transfer Window

2 hours ago
Haaland cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Plan Meetings With Erling Haaland Representatives in ‘Weeks and Months Ahead’

3 hours ago
Zinchenko
News

"I Was So Surprised With Their Behaviour!" - Manchester City Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Etihad Stadium Dressing Room Insight

15 hours ago
Zinchenko vs PSH Home
News

"He Knows What to Say and Exactly When to Say It!" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Behind the Scenes Insight into Pep Guardiola Coaching

16 hours ago
Pep Leciester Home
News

"We Don't Need Postponements", "I'm Taking My Boots!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Reports Concerning FA Cup Tie Against Swindon Town

16 hours ago