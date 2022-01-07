"I'm Never Going To Play For City Again!" - Man City Defender Reveals Hilarious Anecdote in Aftermath of Premier League Title Win

Oleksandr Zinchenko has recalled a hilarious anecdote of the time he famously knocked over the Premier League trophy during Manchester City's 2017/18 title celebrations

Widely known as one of the greatest Premier League sides ever, Manchester City were presented with their trophy on a sunny afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

One by one, the Centurion's were called to the stage in order to collect their medals after a simply remarkable campaign where they had wiped the floor with the competition.

It was also the last time we would see club legend Yaya Toure make that walk, and his Manchester City teammates made sure it was a special one for him - smacking him on the head and reciting the famous Yaya and Kolo Toure chant.

While doing that, it seemed Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko had forgotten the trophy was placed directly behind him and - in his celebration - accidentally knocked the coveted prize off it's stand.

Speaking to CityTV this week, Zinchenko revealed his thoughts directly after that infamous incident.

“After that (accidentally knocking the trophy off it's stand), I said to myself, ‘Oh my god, I'm never going to play for City again’,” the Ukrainian joked.

Zinchenko played a crucial role in the run-in to that particular title, really nailing down the left-back spot after an injury to Fabian Delph. The 25-year-old admitted winning his first title was a special feeling.

“It's always a special feeling to achieve these kinds of things (winning the Premier League). I didn't play much when I won it the first time (2018), but still I felt like a small part of the team. It's always nice to be there, it's a dream for everyone to be part of this amazing family," Zinchenko concluded.

