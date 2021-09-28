September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

"I'm No Longer The Priority" - Man City Midfielder Makes Major Admission Concerning Club Future

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has commented on whether he could remain at the club past next summer, while speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo magazine this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Fernandinho signed for City in the summer of 2013 for a fee in the region of £30 million - a fee that raised a few eyebrows at the time. However, the club’s investment in the Brazilian has turned out to be somewhat of a bargain.

Throughout his time with the Blues, Fernandinho has made over 350 appearances and has won every domestic trophy available to him - including the Premier League, which he has won on four occasions.

Still one of the best midfielders in the world, Fernandinho is in the twilight of his career, and during a recent interview, the Brazilian has discussed the possibility of remaining in Manchester beyond this year. 

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

In an interview with Four Four Two magazine, when quizzed on whether he believes that he will remain at the club, Fernandinho responded, "No – it’s still too early to say that."

He added, "I don’t like to deal with rumours, and the only fact I have at the moment is that my contract is until June 30, 2022." 

"I don’t want to plan too many things in advance and then change it due to unforeseen circumstances. I’m no longer the priority – my kids come first."

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

Regardless of whether the captain leaves the club at the end of this season, the Brazilian will forever go down as a club legend, such is the magnitude of his contributions to the club throughout his time in Manchester.

Assuming that this is his last season in Sky Blue, Fernandinho has one final opportunity the achieve what fellow club icons David Silva, Sergio Agüero and Vincent Kompany each failed to do, and that is to win the Champions League. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35119404
News

Riyad Mahrez Gives Honest Assessment of Jack Grealish's Performances Since Joining Man City

6 minutes ago
sipa_34599590
News

"I'm No Longer The Priority" - Man City Midfielder Makes Major Admission Concerning Club Future

45 minutes ago
sipa_33492835
News

"I Was Quite Close To Leaving. That’s The Truth" - Man City Midfielder Opens Up On Exit Talk and Future at Premier League Club

1 hour ago
sipa_35114609
News

Pep Guardiola Makes Worrying Admission About Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Ahead of PSG vs Man City

2 hours ago
sipa_33212704
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Liverpool vs Man City (Premier League)

3 hours ago
sipa_35114343
Match Coverage

Paris Saint-Germain's Abysmal Record Against English Clubs, Ederson Closes in on Landmark Appearance - PSG vs Man City Stat Preview

3 hours ago
tf709885 (1)
News

Five Things We Learned From Man City Training Ahead of PSG Clash

4 hours ago
sipa_33158475
Match Coverage

PSG vs Man City (Champions League Group Stage): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

4 hours ago