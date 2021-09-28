"I'm No Longer The Priority" - Man City Midfielder Makes Major Admission Concerning Club Future

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has commented on whether he could remain at the club past next summer, while speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo magazine this week.

Fernandinho signed for City in the summer of 2013 for a fee in the region of £30 million - a fee that raised a few eyebrows at the time. However, the club’s investment in the Brazilian has turned out to be somewhat of a bargain.

Throughout his time with the Blues, Fernandinho has made over 350 appearances and has won every domestic trophy available to him - including the Premier League, which he has won on four occasions.

Still one of the best midfielders in the world, Fernandinho is in the twilight of his career, and during a recent interview, the Brazilian has discussed the possibility of remaining in Manchester beyond this year.

In an interview with Four Four Two magazine, when quizzed on whether he believes that he will remain at the club, Fernandinho responded, "No – it’s still too early to say that."

He added, "I don’t like to deal with rumours, and the only fact I have at the moment is that my contract is until June 30, 2022."

"I don’t want to plan too many things in advance and then change it due to unforeseen circumstances. I’m no longer the priority – my kids come first."

Regardless of whether the captain leaves the club at the end of this season, the Brazilian will forever go down as a club legend, such is the magnitude of his contributions to the club throughout his time in Manchester.

Assuming that this is his last season in Sky Blue, Fernandinho has one final opportunity the achieve what fellow club icons David Silva, Sergio Agüero and Vincent Kompany each failed to do, and that is to win the Champions League.

