    • November 19, 2021
    "I'm Not a Genius" - Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Managerial Abilities in Recent Interview

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed the idea that he is a "genius", arguing instead that the secret to his success is hard work.
    Speaking at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which takes place from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola responded to a question about widely being regarded as a genius in the sport. 

    In his first four seasons as head coach at FC Barcelona, Guardiola won an unprecedented 14 trophies. 

    In his time since then at Bayern Munich in Germany and now Manchester City in the Premier League, the Catalan has amassed a total of 31 titles.

    Alongside his characteristic philosophy and approach to the sport, it is no wonder that Guardiola is often lauded as one of the greatest managers of all time.

    However, the former Barcelona midfielder drew attention to the capricious nature of football fans, citing how he is viewed differently based purely on his side's last result.

    Guardiola said: "Normally a genius after I win a game and after a failure when you lose a game. So I am not a genius."

    Instead, the Catalan stated that he simply works the hardest: "Honestly, I'm a guy who works the most incredible in the world...in that, I'm good. I spend a lot of time here and there. I try to be the first to arrive and the last to leave and it's no secrets". 

    Guardiola added that he can only appreciate success if it has required hard work and personal sacrifice, stating: "I don't want to get something without effort...it's not satisfaction". 

    It is not the first time Guardiola has downplayed his reputation, with the City manager often attributing success to the quality of the players that he has had at his disposal throughout his time in Spain, Germany, and England.

    It is also well-documented that Pep is an obsessive who devotes himself to football and spends much of his time thinking about how to win the next match.

    While that is undoubtedly a factor behind his success, Guardiola also has a significant reputation for his coaching skills, ability to develop players, and tactical innovations.

