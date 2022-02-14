Skip to main content

"I'm Not Going To Be Sir Alex Ferguson" - Pep Guardiola Opens Up on His Manchester City Future

Pep Guardiola has admitted he will not endure a managerial tenure as long as Sir Alex Ferguson undertook at Manchester United, at Manchester City.

As season number six at Manchester City rolls on for Pep Guardiola, fans of the club already feel that they are living on borrowed time with the Catalan.

Typically, Guardiola has spent no more than four seasons at a club, and after winning all, he wants to win he will look for a new project. 

Yet here we are, with Guardiola tied down to a contract until 2023, ensuring he completes seven seasons at the club. And in recent weeks, there have even been some hints that he could extend that deal. 

"I'm not going to be Sir Alex Ferguson, don't worry," Guardiola said when asked if he could stay for a decade or more ahead of Manchester City's trip to Lisbon for a Champions League clash with Sporting CP.

He continued, "One year and a half is a long time in football. This harmony helps, the last 20 games we won 18 and lost one in Leipzig when we don't play for anything."

And while Guardiola says he recognizes that players can get frustrated under his regime as they wait for their chance to break into the team, the City boss was quick to point out that the backroom staff are there to assist those players.

He said, "I know all the guys, being sometimes disappointed by not playing minutes, the rest is impossible to complain - the physios, sport science, everyone is there to help so they can't complain." 

The manager does not seem to know what his plans are for the future as of yet, but for now, he appears to be focused on winning games with his team and continuing to grow as a unit.

"At the end, win or lose is random, you don't know what happens. When we are together to beat opponents and big smiles. When you have bad faces it's impossible to improve.

"The rest is not important. Training to predict what will happen but nobody knows, we practice to do our best. You can train defensive corners but you concede a corner. Important is when we are here try to do our best and so far we don't have regrets," Guardiola concluded.

