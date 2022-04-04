Skip to main content

"I'm Not Going to Talk One Second About This Stupid Debate." - Pep Guardiola Gives Fiery Response to Questions on Diego Simeone

Pep Guardiola has given a fiery response to questions regarding Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and his style of play.

The Blues are looking to maintain their push for a historic treble by taking an emphatic Champions League quarter-final first-leg lead.

Atletico Madrid have travelled back to Manchester after knocking out City's local rivals Manchester United in the last-16 - and they'll be looking to cause another massive upset at the Etihad Stadium.

It is also the first time in history that the two sides will face each other, but Guardiola and Diego Simeone have certainly locked horns before - three times to be exact.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before their crucial clash, the Catalan was keen to point out that a difference in style between the two sides was not something to make a big fuss about.

Guardiola said: "Very often we don't play in the same country and Champions League just once. 

"After watching Atletico there is a misconception, wrong, about the way he plays. It's more offensive than people believe. He doesn't want to take a risk in the build-up but they have quality in the final third."

The Catalan continued, "When the ball is in our halfway, how competitive they are, depends on the position and movement, they know exactly how to play. In the moments of the game, these situations, they are really good."

When asked further about Simeone's apparent 'defensive' style of play and if it could be an advantage for his City side, he fired back with quite a strong response.

"I'm not going to talk one second about this stupid debate," the manager said

"Everyone tries to win the game. If they win they are right, if we win we are right. It's for the players, the difference will be there. Honestly, not one second."

We will certainly find out on Tuesday night whether Simeone does decide to keep it tight and hope to take back a slender advantage to the Wanda Metropolitano - with the second leg set to take place in Spain next Wednesday.

