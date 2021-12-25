Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    “I'm Not Really Bother About the Money!”- Man City Academy Star Reveals Desire To Displace First-Team Regular

    Manchester City academy goalkeeper James Trafford has revealed his desire to become the club's future number one between the sticks, in an exclusive interview.
    Author:

    In Ederson, City have the ultimate Pep Guardiola goalkeeper - capable of both distributing the ball like a midfielder, acting as the perfect 'sweeper keeper', while also being a brilliant shotstopper too.

    Ever since he made the switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2017, the Brazilian has been an irreplaceable cog in a Manchester City side that has gone on to win three Premier League titles in the past four seasons.

    Despite Ederson being the ideal man between the sticks as a part of the Catalan’s philosophy, academy graduate James Trafford has his eyes set on the number one spot, revealing in an interview with Goal’s Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith.

    If I didn’t believe I could do it, I would just leave, because what’s the point in being at a club where you don’t see yourself as being number one?”, said Trafford.

    Read More

    The 19-year old continued to say, “I’m not really bothered about the money. If I didn’t see myself as becoming City’s number one, I wouldn’t be here.”

    Currently on loan at League One outfit Accrington Stanley, James Trafford has made eleven starts - a step in the right direction, as he becomes more accustomed to senior level football.

    The talented prospect made the bench as Manchester City’s third-choice goalkeeper in the Champions League last season, in away knock-out ties against Borussia Dortmund and PSG, the 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final win against Manchester United, and was the number two in a contest against Sheffield United.

    Much like Gavin Bazunu and Mikki van Sans, James Trafford is one of the Manchester City academy’s gems in goal, but face huge amounts of competition ahead of them, should they wish to break firmly into the Etihad first-team setup.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1000133875h
    News

    “I'm Not Really Bother About the Money!”- Man City Academy Star Reveals Desire To Displace First-Team Regular

    2 minutes ago
    Aaron Hickey
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Keeping Tabs on Serie A Star Left-Back - Bayern Munich and AC Milan Also Mentioned

    23 minutes ago
    imago1008673662h
    Match Coverage

    Phil Foden to Return to Starting XI and Kevin De Bruyne to Keep Place - Predicted XI: Man City vs Leicester City (Premier League)

    2 hours ago
    Kane chomu
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Linked With January Swoop for 'Perfect' Premier League Star - Pep Guardiola 'Desperate' to Strengthen Key Position

    2 hours ago
    imago1008679532h
    News

    Germany Star Raves About Performances of Manchester City's Phil Foden in New Interview

    2 hours ago
    imago1008230044h
    News

    Five Things We Want To See From Manchester City in 2022

    4 hours ago
    Trent Alexander-Arnold
    News

    "Outstanding Player" - Liverpool Defender Reveals Admiration for 'Frightening' Man City Star

    4 hours ago
    imago1008674131h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Make Final Stance on Defender Strongly Linked With West Ham and Newcastle Moves

    5 hours ago