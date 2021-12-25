“I'm Not Really Bother About the Money!”- Man City Academy Star Reveals Desire To Displace First-Team Regular

Manchester City academy goalkeeper James Trafford has revealed his desire to become the club's future number one between the sticks, in an exclusive interview.

In Ederson, City have the ultimate Pep Guardiola goalkeeper - capable of both distributing the ball like a midfielder, acting as the perfect 'sweeper keeper', while also being a brilliant shotstopper too.

Ever since he made the switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2017, the Brazilian has been an irreplaceable cog in a Manchester City side that has gone on to win three Premier League titles in the past four seasons.

Despite Ederson being the ideal man between the sticks as a part of the Catalan’s philosophy, academy graduate James Trafford has his eyes set on the number one spot, revealing in an interview with Goal’s Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith.

“If I didn’t believe I could do it, I would just leave, because what’s the point in being at a club where you don’t see yourself as being number one?”, said Trafford.

The 19-year old continued to say, “I’m not really bothered about the money. If I didn’t see myself as becoming City’s number one, I wouldn’t be here.”

Currently on loan at League One outfit Accrington Stanley, James Trafford has made eleven starts - a step in the right direction, as he becomes more accustomed to senior level football.

The talented prospect made the bench as Manchester City’s third-choice goalkeeper in the Champions League last season, in away knock-out ties against Borussia Dortmund and PSG, the 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final win against Manchester United, and was the number two in a contest against Sheffield United.

Much like Gavin Bazunu and Mikki van Sans, James Trafford is one of the Manchester City academy’s gems in goal, but face huge amounts of competition ahead of them, should they wish to break firmly into the Etihad first-team setup.

