"I'm not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be." - Man City star shares his thoughts on footballs return

harryasiddall

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has shared his thoughts about the proposed return of Premier League football, in a recent interview relayed by the Manchester Evening News. 

With the recent announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Premier League football seems to have taken a step closer to returning - and Sterling is just as desperate as us for it to return, but only under the right circumstances.

"We all want football back but at the same time there's a pandemic going on," Sterling began, "The moment we do go back it needs to be a moment where it's not just for footballing reasons, it's safe for not just footballers but medical staff, referees..."

"I don't know how that's going to work but I feel like once that side of people and player's safety is secured and wellbeing is looked after then that's the right time to go back"

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The England international has also shared his own personal thoughts on returning, and the potential risks footballers like him could face:

"Until then, I'm... how can I say... not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be. At the same time I'm looking forward to it and I really want to get back but hopefully it will all be well when we do get back."

