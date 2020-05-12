"I'm not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be." - Man City star shares his thoughts on footballs return
harryasiddall
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has shared his thoughts about the proposed return of Premier League football, in a recent interview relayed by the Manchester Evening News.
With the recent announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Premier League football seems to have taken a step closer to returning - and Sterling is just as desperate as us for it to return, but only under the right circumstances.
"We all want football back but at the same time there's a pandemic going on," Sterling began, "The moment we do go back it needs to be a moment where it's not just for footballing reasons, it's safe for not just footballers but medical staff, referees..."
"I don't know how that's going to work but I feel like once that side of people and player's safety is secured and wellbeing is looked after then that's the right time to go back"
The England international has also shared his own personal thoughts on returning, and the potential risks footballers like him could face:
"Until then, I'm... how can I say... not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be. At the same time I'm looking forward to it and I really want to get back but hopefully it will all be well when we do get back."
-----
Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra